Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.45. 560,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,404. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

