Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $168.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $178.96. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

