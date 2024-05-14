Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB):
- 5/10/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/2/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.
- 4/24/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
