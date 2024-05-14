Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNOB):

5/10/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/24/2024 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 743,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

