Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.83 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.