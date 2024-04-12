Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.83 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
