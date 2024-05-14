Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.38. 894,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.62 and its 200-day moving average is $384.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.