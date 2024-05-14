Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

