Michael Quinert Purchases 1,632,632 Shares of West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) Stock

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Quinert acquired 1,632,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$21,224.22 ($14,055.77).

West Wits Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About West Wits Mining

West Wits Mining Limited explores for and develops gold and base metals mining tenements in South Africa and Western Australia. Its flagship project is the Witwatersrand Basin project located in South Africa. West Wits Mining Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

