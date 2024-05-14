Michael Quinert Purchases 1,632,632 Shares of West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) Stock

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Quinert acquired 1,632,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$21,224.22 ($14,055.77).
West Wits Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About West Wits Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Wits Mining
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for West Wits Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Wits Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.