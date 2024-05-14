Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 2,390 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,760,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.43. 27,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,213. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

