Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given “Neutral” Rating at CL King

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV stock opened at $328.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after purchasing an additional 664,648 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

