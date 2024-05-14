TD Cowen Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $40.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 706,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

