Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.260-15.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.2 billion-$154.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.4 billion.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,561. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.28. The company has a market cap of $334.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

