Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $511.65. 1,397,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

