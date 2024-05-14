TD Cowen Boosts Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target to $35.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 155,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 63.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

