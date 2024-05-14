Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,165. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 38,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,362.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

