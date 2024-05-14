Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,586 shares of company stock worth $3,504,388. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $417.87. The stock had a trading volume of 128,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.75. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $420.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

