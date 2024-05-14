Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. 1,651,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,993. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

