Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Issues Earnings Results

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, reports. Medicure had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Medicure Price Performance
Medicure stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
