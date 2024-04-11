Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 958 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

