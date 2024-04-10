Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10.21 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 1.05% of A10 Networks worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,957,000 after acquiring an additional 485,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,362 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,772,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,457,000 after acquiring an additional 359,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,564,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 201,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after acquiring an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,659.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

