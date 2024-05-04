Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $44.76 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 236,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $44,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,938. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

