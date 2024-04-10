Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,012,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

