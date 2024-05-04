Swiss National Bank Has $136.37 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 715,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $136,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $213.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average is $199.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.