Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $146,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NYSE WELL opened at $95.81 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

