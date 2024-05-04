Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after purchasing an additional 551,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after purchasing an additional 641,933 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 116,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group raised their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

ETWO stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

