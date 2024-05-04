Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of D.R. Horton worth $144,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.17. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

