Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.70.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.42. 158,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.60. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

