Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 1,400 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,050 shares of company stock valued at $36,126,111. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $358.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.72 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.