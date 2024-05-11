Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Ship Lease

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.