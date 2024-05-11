Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Peter Thiel Sells 6,285,833 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Thiel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24.
NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
