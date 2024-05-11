NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $418.22 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00011622 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.57 billion and $418.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00055056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,190,175,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,070,491,977 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,190,071,277 with 1,070,491,977 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.18109721 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $432,516,386.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

