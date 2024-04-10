AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 7,071,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,169,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.