Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

VMC stock opened at $271.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average is $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

