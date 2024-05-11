Bittensor (TAO) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $37.76 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $374.50 or 0.00615754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,745,314 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,743,656. The last known price of Bittensor is 377.25410026 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $43,802,596.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

