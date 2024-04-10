Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 4,850 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9,700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,015 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,426 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

