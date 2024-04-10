Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

APOG opened at $58.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $60.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 91.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 48,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 147.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

