Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.60 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

NYSE HL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 3,200,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after acquiring an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 198,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 225.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 289,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

