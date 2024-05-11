KeyCorp Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $18.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 135,227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,301,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,143,000 after buying an additional 300,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

