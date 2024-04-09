Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mr. Cooper Group traded as high as $78.54 and last traded at $77.30, with a volume of 26618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.54.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
