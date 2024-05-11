Reviewing Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Envoy Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $61.23 million 0.98 $4.19 million $0.36 14.25 Envoy Medical $320,000.00 195.39 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Pro Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and Envoy Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.09%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 6.84% 6.84% 6.40% Envoy Medical N/A N/A -100.39%

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Envoy Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, synthetic roof underlayment, and self-adhered roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

