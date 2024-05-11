Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $852.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.68. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 65,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

