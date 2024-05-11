Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

ZNTL stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $890.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $85,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $172,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

