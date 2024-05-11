Head to Head Analysis: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $537.49 million 11.26 $169.96 million $1.70 35.38 Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.26 -$550.95 million ($11.13) -5.97

Agree Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 3 6 0 2.67 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agree Realty and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $65.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.47%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.02%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 30.91% 3.48% 2.27% Howard Hughes -53.88% -0.62% -0.21%

Risk & Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.