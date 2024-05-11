Mizuho Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

