Head to Head Survey: Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) vs. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) and Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,967.23% -339.10% Barinthus Biotherapeutics N/A -35.19% -30.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Barinthus Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Barinthus Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.34%. Given Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barinthus Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 469.78 -$48.07 million ($7.98) -0.05 Barinthus Biotherapeutics $800,000.00 111.41 -$73.35 million ($1.92) -1.19

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barinthus Biotherapeutics. Barinthus Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barinthus Biotherapeutics beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in the development of partnered candidates, such as AB-729-202, which is under phase 2a studies for the treatment of patients with chronic HBV infection; VTP-600, an immunotherapy candidate under phase 1 studies as a potential treatment for NSCLC in combination with standard of care treatment, chemotherapy, and pembrolizumab; VTP-500, a prophylactic vaccine product candidate under phase 1 studies to prevent infection and subsequent disease caused by the MERS coronavirus; and VTP-400, a prophylactic vaccine candidate under phase 1 studies to prevent shingles in adults aged 50 years and older. In addition, the company offers Vaxzevria (formerly VTP-900 and AZD1222), a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 Infection. Further, it has license, research and development, and collaboration agreements with OUI, NIH, IMC, CanSino, CRUK; VOLT; and Arbutus. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech plc and changed its name to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc in November 2023. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

