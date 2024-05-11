Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $19,682,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.