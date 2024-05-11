Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOWL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 909,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

