Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $288,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

