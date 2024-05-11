Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,186,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,823,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

