Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Critical Survey

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Hut 8 1 1 4 0 2.50

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $82.22, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Hut 8 has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Hut 8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its stock price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Hut 8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.63 billion 2.07 $500.00 million $9.55 8.79 Hut 8 $115.90 million 6.17 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.91

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 31.75% 13.31% 4.09% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Hut 8 on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

