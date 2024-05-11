Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zeta Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 107.29% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.